Hellebuyck is expected to start Monday against Dallas, per Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet.
Hellebuyck stopped 40 of 41 shots in a 4-1 win against the Rangers on Friday. Jake Oettinger is projected to man the Stars' crease Monday in what could end up being a low-scoring game.
