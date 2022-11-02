Hellebuyck is slated to start Thursday at home against Montreal, per Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet.

Jets coach Rick Bowness is also leaning towards starting Hellebuyck for Saturday's home game versus Chicago. Hellebuyck is off to a strong start with a 4-2-1 record, 2.41 GAA and .931 save percentage in seven games this season. The Jets allowed a staggering 92 shots to reach him over his last two contests, but he managed to save 86 of them. Montreal has the 25th ranked offense with 2.80 goals per game and are 21st in the league with 29.8 shots per game, so Hellebuyck might have an easier time Thursday.