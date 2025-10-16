Hellebuyck is set to guard the road goal in Thursday's clash against Philadelphia, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Hellebuyck opened the season by allowing five goals on 37 shots in a 5-4 loss to Dallas on Oct. 9, but he rebounded with a 30-save 3-2 victory over LA on Saturday. There's a strong case to be made that he's the league's best goaltender after winning the Vezina Trophy following the 2023-24 and 2024-25 campaigns, so it's easy to shrug off his season-opening loss and expect great things from Hellebuyck this season.