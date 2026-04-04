Hellebuyck is slated to guard the visiting cage in Columbus on Saturday, according to Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

It's been a tough campaign for Hellebuyck after winning the Vezina Trophy in each of the previous two seasons. Hellebuyck is 20-21-11 with a 2.81 GAA and an .898 save percentage across 52 appearances. The Blue Jackets have posted 3.08 goals per game, which ranks 17th in the NHL in 2025-26.