Hellebuyck is expected to get the start in goal Saturday against the Oilers, per Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet.

Hellebuyck is looking to regain his form after a tough 2021-22 campaign where he was 29-27-10 with a 2.97 GAA and a .910 save percentage. He disappointed his fantasy managers last season as he was likely a late first-round or early second-round selection and will probably be selected in the middle rounds this season. He should have increased fantasy value considering where he will be drafted in 2022.