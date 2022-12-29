Hellebuyck is expected to guard the home crease against Vancouver on Thursday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Hellebuyck has been terrific this season, going 16-9-1 with a 2.38 GAA and a .927 save percentage. He has lost his last two starts, giving up six goals on 66 shots against the Wild and Bruins -- he'll be looking for his first win since Dec. 17 when he stopped 22 shots in a 5-1 win over the Canucks.