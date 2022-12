Hellebuyck (illness) told head coach Rick Bowness he should be good to travel with the Jets as they head to Boston for Thursday's game, John Lu of TSN reports.

Hellebuyck sat out Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Senators, but it doesn't appear his absence will be a long one. The Jets have games Thursday in Boston and Friday in Washington, so Hellebuyck will likely make one start before the holiday break.