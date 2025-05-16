Hellebuyck posted a 22-save shutout in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Stars in Game 5.

This was Hellebuyck's second shutout in a row on home ice, which made for a good rebound after he lost both of the previous two games of the series in Dallas. The 31-year-old has had extreme home/road splits this postseason, going 6-1 with 13 goals allowed on 154 shots (.916 save percentage) at home while posting an 0-5 record, a 5.84 GAA and a .793 save percentage on the road. He'll have to face those road demons in Game 6 on Saturday, as the Jets are still facing elimination.