Hellebuyck stopped 37 of 40 shots in Monday's 4-3 series clinching win over Edmonton.

In the longest game in Jets franchise history, Hellebuyck battled in overtime making fabulous saves to also solidify the franchises first playoff sweep. The 28-year-old netminder was fantastic in the series, allowing just eight goals on 121 shots against. The Jets and the 2019-20 Vezina trophy winner will now wait to play either Montreal or Toronto in Round 2 after a dominating series against the Oilers.