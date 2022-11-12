Hellebuyck will tend the road cage against Calgary on Saturday, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck is back to his all-star form this season, after a few rough seasons. He is 7-2-1 with a 1.98 GAA and a .938 save percentage. He was sensational in the 2017-18 campaign, going 44-11-9 with a 2.36 GAA and a .924 save percentage. Hellebuyck has struggled with his peripherals since then, although his win totals have been near the top of the league. He will face the Flames, who are only 5-6-2 this season, and are averaging 2.92 goals per game.