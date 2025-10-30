Hellebuyck will tend the home twine versus Chicago on Thursday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck is 5-3-0 with a 2.26 GAA and a ..926 save percentage in eight starts this season. His peripherals are close to last season when he was awarded the Hart and Vezina Trophy. Hellebuyck will face the Blackhawks, who are averaging 3.30 goals per game this season, much better than the 2.73 goals per game they averaged in 2024-25.