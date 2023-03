Hellebuyck will defend the home crease versus Boston on Thursday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Hellebuyck has terrific Sunday in a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay as he turned aside 33 shots. The netminder has won his last two starts and is 29-20-2 with a 2.64 GAA and ,919 save percentage. Hellebuyck has a tough matchup Thursday as the league-leading Bruins are in town. Boston has 105 points, nine ahead of the second-place Hurricanes.