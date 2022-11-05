Hellebuyck will start Saturday's home game against Chicago, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck is coming off a 20-save performance in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Montreal. He has a 5-2-1 record this season with a 2.35 GAA and a .929 save percentage. The Blackhawks earned a 2-1 overtime victory against Los Angeles on Thursday.