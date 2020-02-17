Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Facing Chicago Sunday
Hellebuyck will guard the home cage for Sunday's tilt with the Blackhawks, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.
Hellebuyck has lost his last two starts, allowing a combined seven goals on 67 shots. The 26-year-old is sporting a 2.72 GAA and .919 save percentage in 48 appearances this season but owns a 3.15 GAA since Christmas. On the bright side, he won his Feb. 9 start against Chicago while stopping 24-of-26 shots.
