Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Facing divisional opponent

Hellebuyck will start in Sunday's road game versus the Blackhawks, Murat Ares of The Athletic reports.

Hellebuyck will need to quickly brush off Friday's disaster when he allowed five goals on 12 shots to the Lightning. Taking away that contest, the 26-year-old has been solid in January with a .927 save percentage and 2.43 GAA, but he'll run into a Blackhawks team on the rise. Chicago has won four straight contests and scored 17 goals in the process.