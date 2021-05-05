Hellebuyck will guard the road goal during Wednesday's matchup with Calgary, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck has struggled recently, suffering five straight losses while posting an ugly 4.40 GAA and .860 save percentage. The 27-year-old netminder will try to get back on track in a road matchup with a middling Flames offense that's averaging 3.13 goals per game at home this campaign, 15th in the NHL.