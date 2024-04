Hellebuyck will be between the home pipes Thursday versus Calgary, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck is 0-4-1 in his last five starts, allowing 17 goals on 139 shots (.878 save percentage). Overall, Hellebuyck is 32-19-4 with four shutouts, a 2.42 GAA and a .919 save percentage. He has had trouble against the Flames this season, losing both contests while giving up nine goals on 54 shots.