Hellebuyck will guard the road cage during Friday's clash with Calgary, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck has been dialed in recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Canucks while posting an exceptional 0.50 GAA and .984 save percentage. The 27-year-old netminder will try to secure his 16th victory of the year in a road matchup with a struggling Flames squad that's lost three straight games.