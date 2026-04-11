Hellebuyck will patrol the home crease against Philadelphia on Saturday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck has stopped 57 of 62 shots during his three-game winning streak. He has a 23-21-11 record this campaign with a 2.74 GAA and an .899 save percentage across 55 appearances. Philadelphia is tied for 23rd in the league with 2.87 goals per game this season.