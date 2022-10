Hellebuyck will start in Vegas on Sunday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Hellebuyck has stopped a combined 65 of 69 shots while winning each of his last two starts. He improved his GAA and save percentage to 2.51 and .925, respectively, alongside a 4-2-1 record. The 29-year-old went 3-0-0 with a stellar .944 save percentage against Vegas last season.