Hellebuyck will patrol the home crease versus LA on Friday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Hellebuyck continues to sparkle this season as he attempts to win the Vezina Trophy back-to-back. He is 25-6-2 with five shutouts, a 2.08 GAA and a .926 save percentage. The Kings are averaging 3.11 goals per game in 2024-25.