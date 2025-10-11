Hellebuyck will patrol the home crease versus Los Angeles on Saturday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Hellebuyck gave up five goals on 37 shots in an Opening Night loss to Dallas on Thursday. Last season, it took Hellebuyck four games and 100 shots on goal to give up five goals as the Winnipeg netminder won the Hart and Vezina Trophy in a stellar campaign. The Kings have scored six times in two games this season.