Hellebuyck will guard the home goal versus LA on Tuesday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck has had a rough start to the season, having posted a sub-par 4.07 GAA and .852 save percentage thorugh his first two appearances, but he's gone 1-1-0 over that span thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. He'll try to secure his second win of the season in a home matchup with a Kings team that's gone 0-1-1 through its first two games of the campaign.