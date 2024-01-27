Hellebuyck will be between the home pipes versus Toronto on Saturday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Hellebuyck has been the top NHL goaltender this season, going 23-8-3 with a gaudy 2.17 GAA and a just as impressive .925 save percentage. Hellebuyck received a rare night off Wednesday when the Jets dropped a 1-0 overtime decision to Toronto. The Maple Leafs are averaging 33.2 shots per game this season, sixth in the NHL.