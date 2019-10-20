Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Facing McDavid and Co.
Hellebuyck will start Sunday's game against the Oilers, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hellebuyck will have his work cut out for him, as Winnipeg's penalty kill is operating at a league-worst 56.3 percent and will have to contend with a league-best 41.7 percent Oilers power play that features Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Those who roll with Hellebuyck despite his team's special teams struggles will do so because of the 26-year-old netminder's strong .919 save percentage through six starts.
