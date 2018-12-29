Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Facing Minnesota

Hellebuyck will guard the cage in Saturday's home game against the Wild.

Hellebuyck was a little shaky in his last start, surrendering three goals on 28 shots en route to a 4-1 loss to the Flames on Thursday. The American netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his 17th victory of the campaign in a favorable home matchup with a slumping Minnesota team that's lost five consecutive games.