Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Facing off against Lightning
Hellebuyck will protect the home cage in Sunday's game versus the Lightning, Jason Bell of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.
Hellebuyck is having a strong December with wins in four of five games and an impressive 1.98 GAA to show for it. He'll need to harness a top-tier performance to reel in another win as the Lightning have won eight straight and averaged 5.1 goals per game in that span.
