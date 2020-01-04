Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Facing off against Wild
Hellebuyck will guard the road cage in Saturday's game versus the Wild, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.
Hellebuyck was yanked in Thursday's loss to the Maple Leafs after yielding five goals on 17 shots, but he'll get a chance to bounce back against a familiar opponent. The 26-year-old netminder posted a 31-save shutout against the Wild on Dec. 21 to mark his second win against the team this year. The Wild enter this contest after two straight losses, having posted just one goal in each game.
