Hellebuyck will defend the road goal against Edmonton on Saturday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck has returned to the form he showed a few years ago when he was considered a top-three goaltender in the NHL. He is 17-9-1 with a 2.37 GAA and a .926 save percentage this season. He faces the Oilers, who scored seven times Friday against the Kraken.