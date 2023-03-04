Hellebuyck will be between the home pipes versus Edmonton on Saturday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck will get a chance to redeem himself after he was pulled Friday versus the same Oilers. Hellebuyck gave up four goals on 24 shots in two periods of action before David Rittich came on in relief to start the third period. Hellebuyck is 0-3-1 in his last four starts, giving up 16 goals on 109 shots. Overall, Hellebuyck is 26-19-2 with a 2.57 GAA and .920 save percentage. The Oilers are the highest-scoring team in the NHL, averaging 3.86 goals per game, so this isn't an ideal spot for Hellebuyck.