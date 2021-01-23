Hellebuyck will guard the cage during Saturday's home game versus Ottawa, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hellebuyck was fantastic against the same Senators squad Thursday, turning aside 28 of 29 shots en route to a comfortable 4-1 victory. He'll attempt to pick up his third win of the season in Saturday's rematch.
