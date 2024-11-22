Hellebuyck will patrol the road crease in Pittsburgh on Friday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Hellebuyck is off to a great start, going 13-2-0 with a sparkling 2.20 GAA and a very impressive .923 save percentage. Hellebuyck is the early favorite for the Vezina Trophy as he tries to become the first netminder since Martin Brodeur in 2006-07 and 2007-08, to go back-to-back. He will face the Penguins, who are averaging 2.67 goals per game.