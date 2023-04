Hellebuyck will be between the home pipes versus Nashville on Saturday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Look for Hellebuyck to start the rest of the way as the Jets are in a battle for the final wild card spot in the Western Conference. The talented netminder is 34-25-2 with a 2.57 GAA and .918 save percentage this season. Hellebuyck will face the Predators, who are one point in arrears of the Jets in the fight for the eighth and final spot in the Western Conference playoffs.