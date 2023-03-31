Hellebuyck will defend the home goal versus Detroit on Friday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnetreports.

Hellebuyck is having a strong season, going 32-24-2 with a 2.60 GAA and .917 save percentage. He has lost his last two starts in San Jose and Los Angeles, but is fifth overall in home wins with 18. He will face the Red Wings, who are 24th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.92 goals per game.