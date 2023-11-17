Hellebuyck will get the home start versus Buffalo on Friday, John Lu of TSN reports.

There was some confusion as Laurent Brossoit was in the starter's net during an optional practice Friday, but it will be Hellebuyck between the pipes. Hellebuyck is 7-4-1 with a 2.99 GAA and .894 save percentage this season. He was 1-1-0 versus the Sabres last season, stopping 72 of 77 shots. The Sabres are 23rd in NHL scoring, averaging 2.88 goals a game.