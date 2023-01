Hellebuyck will guard the visiting crease versus Buffalo on Thursday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Hellebuyck has had a great comeback season, going 20-10-1 with a 2.42 GAA and a .924 save percentage. He was 29-27-10 in 2021-22, with a 2.97 GAA and a .910 save percentage. Hellebuyck is coming off a rough loss, giving up six goals on 22 shots in a loss to Detroit on Tuesday. He faces the high-scoring Sabres, who are averaging a league-leading 3.87 goals per game.