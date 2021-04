Hellebuyck will defend the home net in Monday's game versus the Senators, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.

Hellebuyck has put up a .945 save percentage and a 5-2-1 record across his last eight starts. He's been quite impressive against the Senators this season with a .942 save percentage and a 3-1-0 record, too. The Sens have won three of their last four games while totaling 11 goals.