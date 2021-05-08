Hellebuyck will guard the home goal during Saturday's matchup with Ottawa, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Hellebuyck was unbeatable in his last start Wednesday versus the Flames, stopping all 32 shots he faced en route to his 22nd win and third shutout of the year. The 27-year-old goaltender will try to pick up a second straight victory in a home matchup with a hot Senators squad that's gone 4-0-1 in its last five games.