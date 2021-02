Hellebuyck will patrol the crease in Thursday's home contest against Ottawa, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Over his last six starts, Hellebuyck is 3-2-1 with a 2.81 GAA and an underwhelming .898 save percentage. However, a matchup with Ottawa's lethargic offense could be a good momentum boost for the 27-year-old. In two starts against the Senators this season, he allowed four goals on 50 shots and picked up a win in both contests.