Hellebuyck will patrol the United States crease against Slovakia for Friday's semifinals contest at the 2026 Winter Olympics, according to Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press.

Hellebuyck was almost perfect in Wednesday's quarterfinal matchup against Sweden, turning aside 28 shots in a 2-1 overtime win. He has allowed three goals on 71 shots in wins over Germany, Latvia and Sweden. Slovakia won Group C and defeated Germany 6-2 in Wednesday's quarterfinal matchup.