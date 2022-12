Hellebuyck will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's home game against the Golden Knights, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Hellebuyck struggled a bit in his last start Sunday against the Capitals, surrendering four goals on 35 shots en route to a 5-2 defeat. The 29-year-old netminder will try to get back in the win column in a tough home matchup with a Vegas team that's averaging 4.00 goals per game on the road this year, second in the NHL.