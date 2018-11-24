Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Falls apart late against Wild
Hellebuyck stopped 35 of 38 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.
Winnipeg took a 2-0 lead into the third period, but the 25-year-old couldn't make it hold up, getting beaten three times on 15 shots before Minnesota iced things with an empty-netter. It's the second straight game in which he's been blitzed by the opposition, as Hellebuyck coughed up three goals in under 12 minutes to the Flames before getting yanked from his last start. With a .910 save percentage on the season, he looks more like the mediocre No. 1 he was in 2016-17 than the guy who nearly carried the Jets to the Stanley Cup last year.
