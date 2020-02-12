Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Falls at home to Rangers

Hellebuyck allowed four goals on 32 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.

Hellebuyck was going for his fourth win in the month of February, but New York had other ideas and wound up firing four pucks by the Jets' netminder. A more favorable matchup with the Sharks comes Thursday, but it's not yet known who will serve as Winnipeg's starter for that contest. Hellebuyck's record now stands at 24-17-5.