Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Falls at home to Rangers
Hellebuyck allowed four goals on 32 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.
Hellebuyck was going for his fourth win in the month of February, but New York had other ideas and wound up firing four pucks by the Jets' netminder. A more favorable matchup with the Sharks comes Thursday, but it's not yet known who will serve as Winnipeg's starter for that contest. Hellebuyck's record now stands at 24-17-5.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.