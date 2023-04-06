Hellebuyck stopped 32 of 35 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.

Hellebuyck put the Jets in position to gain some separation in the playoff race by going 4-2-0 with just 12 goals allowed in his previous six starts, but he failed to hold a 1-0 lead after the first intermission in this pivotal game. After Calgary's win in Winnipeg, these two teams are tied for the final playoff spot at 89 points. The Jets still control their own destiny thanks to a game in hand, and they will almost certainly roll exclusively with Hellebuyck in the crease for their final four games.