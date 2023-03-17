Hellebuyck allowed two goals on 23 shots in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Bruins.

Hellebuyck allowed a pair of goals in the first period before settling down and blanking the Bruins over the final two frames. However, the Jets couldn't crack Jeremy Swayman at the other end, as they'd ultimately fall 3-0. Hellebuyck falls to 29-21-2 with a .918 save percentage on the season. The 29-year-old Hellebuyck will likely be back between the pipes Saturday as Winnipeg will look to tighten their grip on a playoff spot in Nashville.