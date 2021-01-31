Hellebuyck permitted three goals on 38 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Canucks on Saturday. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Despite the Jets having not played since Jan. 26, they were the more sluggish of the two teams, and Hellebuyck wasn't able to bail them out. He fell to 4-2-0 with a 2.67 GAA and a .910 save percentage across six starts this season. The 27-year-old goalie will turn his sights on the Flames, as they will meet in Winnipeg three times before a fourth game in Calgary. Expect Hellebuyck to get three starts in that span.