Hellebuyck stopped 19 of 21 shots in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Stars.

Hellebuyck was solid Tuesday, holding the Stars to single goals in the second and third periods, but the Jets couldn't crack Jake Oettinger on the other end in a 2-0 shutout loss. The defeat snapped Hellebuyck's four-game winning streak -- he'd allowed just seven goals on 128 shots in that span. The 30-year-old netminder is now 10-5-1 with a .908 save percentage on the season.