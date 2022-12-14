Hellebuyck stopped 27 of 32 shots in a 6-5 loss to Vegas on Tuesday.

Hellebuyck allowed two power-play goals in the third period, which put Vegas ahead 5-4. William Karlsson then scored on an empty net at 18:36 to increase the Golden Knights' edge to 6-4, before Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele found the back of the net at 19:58. That created an odd case of an empty-netter also being the game-winning goal. Hellebuyck dropped to 14-7-1 with a 2.45 GAA and .926 save percentage in 22 games this season. He's surrendered nine goals on 67 shots over his last two games.