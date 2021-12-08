Hellebuyck allowed four goals on 34 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

The Jets dug out of the initial two-goal deficit, but the Hurricanes retook control late in the second period and cruised to the win. Hellebuyck has allowed four goals in three of his last eight starts. The American is 9-7-4 with a 2.77 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 20 contests. With a road back-to-back versus the Kraken on Thursday and the Canucks on Friday, Hellebuyck and Eric Comrie should each start one of the next two games.