Hellebuyck stopped 30 of 33 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Kings. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Hellebuyck had a fine effort, but the same can't be said for the team in front of him -- they mustered just 14 shots on net against David Rittich. This loss ended a three-game winning streak for Hellebuyck, who dropped to 15-3-0 on the year. He's added a 2.11 GAA and a .928 save percentage through 18 starts, and this setback shouldn't take the shine off his overall performance. The Jets have a couple more tough matchups on this road trip, as they visit the Golden Knights on Friday and the Stars on Sunday.